Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.08.2018 | 08:53
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neo Industrial Plc- Managers' Transactions

??NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE August 21, 2018 AT 9:50 AM

Neo Industrial Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sohlström, Ralf Juhani
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Neo Industrial Oyj
LEI: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33_20180820165727_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-08-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800296
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,455 Unit price: 4.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,024 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 4.02802 EUR

Hyvinkää, 21 August 2018
Neo Industrial Plc


Additional information:
Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Major media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial Plc in Brief:
Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry. More information: www.neoindustrial.fi/en


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)