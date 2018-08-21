?NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE August 21, 2018 AT 9:50 AM

Neo Industrial Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sohlström, Ralf Juhani

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Neo Industrial Oyj

LEI: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33_20180820165727_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-08-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800296

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,455 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,024 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 4.02802 EUR

Hyvinkää, 21 August 2018

Neo Industrial Plc





Additional information:

Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720

www.neoindustrial.fi/en





Neo Industrial Plc in Brief:

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.