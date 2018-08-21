

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's trade surplus remained unchanged in July as both exports and imports declined at similar rates, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus remained at CHF 1.2 billion in July.



Exports decreased 1.4 percent month-on-month, following a 0.1 percent drop in June. Likewise, imports slid 1.4 percent after falling 0.3 percent.



Elsewhere, a report from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry FH showed that watch exports advanced 6.6 percent in July from the same period of last year. Watch exports totaled CHF 1.8 billion.



