

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) Plc. (WG.L) reported that its loss attributable to Owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was $53.2 million or 7.9 cents per share compared to profit of $4.2 million or 1.1 cents per share in the previous year.



'..... We have good revenue visibility and remain confident of delivering a stronger second half. Our full year outlook is unchanged; we are seeing recovery in our core oil & gas market and good contract awards in broader industrial sectors. We remain on track to deliver growth in 2018 in line with previous guidance and market expectations,' said Robin Watson, Chief Executive.



Loss before tax for the six months was $25.3 million, compared to profit of $13.5 million in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the six months to 30 June 2018 was 23.2 cents per share compared to 22.9 cents last year.



Revenue surged to $4.92 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



Performance in the first half of 2018 reflected continued momentum in trading and delivery of cost and revenue synergies. It was seeing higher activity across our business and total revenue of $5.4 billion was up over 13% on Proforma the first-half of 2017.



The company declared an interim dividend of 11.3 cents per share which will be paid on 27 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 31 August 2018. This is an increase of 2% in line with its progressive dividend policy.



The company said it remains confident of delivering a stronger second half due to higher activity, typical second half bias, cost synergy delivery and the phasing of projects and market recovery. It has good visibility on the second-half revenues. Its full year outlook is unchanged and it is confident of delivering fiscal year 2018 Total EBITA in line with guidance and market expectations.



It expects 2019 to reflect higher activity levels and the delivery of increased synergies leading to further earnings growth.



