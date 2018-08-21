Five-year contract to see Defence transition 14 contact centres to Avaya, enable personalised customer experiences through expanded intelligence, automation and analytics

Protecting the national interest gets a boost from omnichannel communications, as Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced it has been selected as the contact centre technology and services provider by the Australian Department of Defence.

The five-year contract will see Defence migrate and consolidate its 14 contact centres comprising more than 650 personnel and servicing over 40 lines of business exclusively to the Avaya omnichannel platform.

The new solution will enable Defence's contact centres to be fully unified with all communications channels and associated applications. This omnichannel environment will allow Defence to expand its automation and analytics capabilities, subsequently providing a more efficient and personalised experience for the people who interact with any of the contact centres.

When the project is complete, contact centre agents within each operational arm of Defence will have visibility into combined data sets, allowing them to deliver personalised interactions ranging from simple tickets for desktop support to more sophisticated issues related to Defence business lines.

In addition, operators will be able to resolve issues at first point of contact which is a significant improvement to current Defence capability. By creating integrated contact centres within the Avaya environment, Avaya will offer the foundation for omnichannel interactions allowing operators to tailor their responses to meet individual needs.

Avaya is also increasing accessibility for all personnel who engage with the contact centres. For example, the new capability will cater for callers who may have hearing impairments, giving them a specialised service that optimises their experiences.

Speaking on the announcement, an Avaya spokesperson said, "The migration to a centralised environment for each of its contact centres creates the opportunity for Defence to get closer to its 'customers' whether they are employees across its various departments or external parties than ever before. Once the transition is complete, Defence will be able to combine automation and analytics to provide personalised experiences to all stakeholders."

