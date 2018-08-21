Longview Positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions

Longview Evaluated Based Upon Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview, a leading provider of performance management, tax reporting and analytics software, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions1. Gartner analysts placed Longview in the Visionaries quadrant, based upon the company's ability to execute and on its completeness of vision.

"We believe our placement highlights our commitment to our customers and the innovations we've made to support their success," said Jerry Dolinsky, Chief Executive Officer of Longview. "Our unique Connected Finance solution supports the ever-increasing demands of global enterprise organizations, and we look forward to continued success and a product roadmap that will further enhance our position in the market."

Longview's success is based upon Longview Plan Powered by Tidemark, an Office of the CFO cloud solution for planning, forecasting, financial reporting and analytics. Tidemark has proven itself as an enterprise-scale solution with its born-in-the-cloud architecture, taking advantage of flexibility and scalability not possible with other legacy cube products. Tidemark customers model extremely complex business processes and tackle use cases not normally associated with performance management solutions.

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions1click here. To learn more about Longview go to www.longview.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Longview

Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes. Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the market place.

