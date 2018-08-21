New PRO Wireless Mouse is Designed with Pros and Engineered to Win

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, the first Logitech G LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse designed with and for professional esports athletes. The Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse was built for the highest levels of professional play and features Logitech G's next-generation HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor for the ultimate in sensor speed, accuracy and responsiveness. The PRO Wireless mouse also features Logitech G's exclusive LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the only wireless solution that provides pro grade performance and is actively used in tournament play by top professionals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005197/en/

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse a Proven Winner: Designed with Pros and Engineered to Win (Photo: Business Wire)

The PRO Wireless mouse was designed to be ultra-lightweight at 80g and yet incredibly strong. A feat of engineering, this strong lightweight build is thanks to an advanced 1mm thin wall construction and unique endoskeleton design. The PRO Wireless is also compatible with the Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System, for infinite charging and play. The mouse represents more than 2 years of development in collaboration with more than 50 professional esports players globally, and blends extreme performance with the most advanced technologies into a gaming mouse design intended to do one thing: help you win.

"We've always believed that wireless would advance so esports pros could play and win with our wireless gear," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "We've had players using this mouse in competition for months, including Profit from the London Spitfire at the OWL Championship, and it's a proven winner."

For a performance edge on the competition, the Logitech G PRO Wireless features Logitech G's industry-leading HERO 16K sensor, the highest performance sensor available today. The HERO 16K sensor incorporates an all-new lens and an updated tracking algorithm that delivers ultra-precise tracking with no acceleration, smoothing, or filtering over the entire DPI range. It exceeds the performance of previous generation sensors, and is capable of exceeding 400 IPS and delivering 16,000 DPI tracking with pixel-precise accuracy.

"Having such a lightweight wireless mouse that I knew I could depend on made a huge difference for me at the championship," said Profit, London Spitfire. "It helped me win the MVP it's a god mouse."

Coupled with Logitech G's ultra-fast LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the Logitech G PRO Wireless provides a lag-free gaming experience, with a 1ms report rate, end-to-end optimized wireless connection and incredible responsiveness for reliable competition-level performance. The LIGHTSPEED Wireless USB receiver can be stored inside the mouse for easy portability.

Every aspect of the Logitech G PRO Wireless allows for precision control. The mouse was designed in collaboration with over 50 esports pros and the result is a mouse that's both lightweight, comfortable and delivers the highest performance.

"It was really cool to collaborate with Logitech G on a project like the G PRO Wireless mouse," said Zven, Team SoloMid. "They really listened and reacted to our needs. We asked for everything and they designed an amazing mouse that is perfect for my needs."

The mouse also features removable left and right side buttons that make it truly ambidextrous and all buttons and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting can also be customized using Logitech Gaming Software (LGS). The DPI button is located on the underside of the Logitech G PRO Wireless to prevent unintentional DPI shifts in-game.

In addition, Logitech G also announced today that the Logitech G PRO Gaming Mouse will get an upgrade. The new mouse will include Logitech G's new HERO 16K sensor and a low-friction, flexible cable, while keeping the comfortable classic design and superior click performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Mouse with HERO sensor are expected to be available at global retailers in August 2018 for suggested retail prices of $149.99 and $69.99 respectively. For additional information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Facebook.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at www.logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005197/en/

Contacts:

Logitech

Amanda Sanyal

Global Communications Manager

510-713-5051

asanyal@logitech.com