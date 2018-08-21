GridGain Systems: GridGain Joins Confluent Partner Program

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced that the GridGain Apache Kafka Connector is now verified by Confluent. The connector provides native integration between GridGain and Kafka. The connector makes it simple for GridGain users to leverage the streaming data capabilities of Kafka to create high performance systems that can ingest, process and analyze massive amounts of data at in-memory speeds with massive scalability. With GridGain as the HTAP (hybrid transactional/analytical processing) system and Kafka managing data streams, powerful architectures for digital transformation initiatives such as Internet of Things (IoT) and web-scale applications are possible.



"A growing number of enterprises pair GridGain with Apache Kafka to create high performance, massively scalable solutions for streaming data use cases," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing at GridGain. "These systems can power digital transformation initiatives that leverage solutions such as IoT or web-scale applications. We are pleased to have the GridGain Kafka Connector verified as part of the Confluent Partner Program."

Confluent, provider of the leading streaming platform based on Apache Kafka, designed the partner program to enable a rapidly growing ecosystem around Apache Kafka and Confluent. It is the largest ecosystem of technology vendors, consulting and system integrators as well as authorized training partners offering Kafka-based solutions and services.

"Apache Kafka is a broadly adopted platform for digital transformation initiatives that increasingly require ingesting and processing massive volumes of streaming data for a variety of applications," said Sid Rabindran, Director, Partner Ecosystem at Confluent. "We are pleased to formalize our technology partnership with GridGain Systems to enable native integration between our two platforms and enable additional use cases."

Confluent Platform expands Apache Kafka's integration capabilities, adds tools to optimize and manage Kafka clusters, and makes Kafka easier to build and operate. Confluent Partner Program members have the opportunity to develop robust data connectivity based on the Kafka Connect API, easily build stream processing applications with Kafka's Streams API, and promote the solutions to customers worldwide.

About Confluent

Confluent, founded by the creators of Apache Kafka, provides the leading streaming platform that enables enterprises to maximize the value of data. With a streaming platform that spans to the edges of an organization and captures data into streams of real-time events, businesses in industries such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, technology and media are able to respond in real time to every customer event, transaction, user experience and market movement whether on premises or in the cloud. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia, Confluent is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Open Source at www.confluent.io/download.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Kafka, Kafka Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Spark, and Spark, are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.