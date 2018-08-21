

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar drifted higher against its key counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The kiwi rose to 1.1022 against the aussie and 1.7265 against the euro, from its early session's low of 1.1056 and a weekly low of 1.7343, respectively.



The kiwi advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6675 against the greenback and 73.46 against the yen, off its early low of 0.6636 and a 4-day low of 72.95, respectively.



The next likely resistance for the kiwi is seen around 1.09 against the aussie, 1.70 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 75.00 against the yen.



