

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate decreased further in July to the lowest level in more than six-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.5 percent in July from 6.7 percent in the prior month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.5 percent.



Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the weakest since November 2011, when it was 6.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 183,000 in July from 192,000 in June. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 207,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell notably to 9.4 percent in July from 14.0 percent in the previous month.



The employment rate came in at 63.8 percent in July, down from 64.8 percent in June.



At the same time, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 7.3 percent in July.



