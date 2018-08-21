Brazilian conglomerate Grupo Rio Alto is planning to deploy another 210 MW of solar plants in the state of Paraiba, while Korean company KSB is discussing a $1.5 billion solar project with the authorities of Campo Grande, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.Brazilian energy company Rio Alto Energia, a unit of the Grupo Rio Alto conglomerate, has announced in a press release it intends to expand the capacity of its Coremas solar complex from 93 MW to 300 MW. The complex, located in the desert of Paraíba, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, southern Brazil, currently consists of the three units: ...

