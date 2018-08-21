

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) said the company's innovation continues in 5G and it expects to have a significant position in standard essential patents, or SEPs, once the standards are finalized later in 2018. Nokia expects that for mobile phones which implement the 5G New Radio standard, the licensing rate for the Nokia 5G SEP portfolio will be capped at 3 euros per device.



Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia, said: 'This announcement is an important step in helping companies plan for the introduction of 5G/NR capable mobile phones, with the first commercial launches expected in 2019.'



