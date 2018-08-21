Funding Secures Company's UK Operations and Continued Global Growth

Los Angeles-based Arensis, an international provider of distributed energy systems, announces the financial close of £13,500,000 in debt funding (~$17,000,000 USD) from Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments Limited (HWSIL), a London Stock Exchange listed fund. The funding was secured for renewable energy facilities in the UK, expanding the company's growth and global operations.

"We seek to identify investments with attractive risk/return profiles supported by robust assets, appropriate control, strong management teams and strong value propositions," stated Marc Bajer, CEO of Hadrian's Wall Capital,the investment adviser to HWSIL. "Arensis has exciting potential and we are pleased to support their expansion in the UK."

Arensis provides the first truly decentralized hardware/software IOT based microgrid solution, converting local organic and inorganic biomass waste into renewable energy 24/7. In the last 12 months, Arensis purchased two underperforming UK wood pellet production facilities, saving UK jobs and quickly turning each of the plant operations around by installing its biomass-to-energy technology. The strategy was completed by vertically integrating a fuel supply in the UK for heating that replaces natural gas with renewable resources. Funding will be used for loan refinancing and to complete the integration of 52 Entrade units into the pellet production facilities. Financing at this scale was possible by de-risking the project with long-term fiber supply and offtake agreements, all within the UK.

"The projects will produce ~85 GWh of thermal energy per year, helping the UK prevent at least 20,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually," stated Arensis Corporate Investment Director, Tony Morberg. "Not only is this a benefit for the local environment but the integration of our technology is forecast to reduce production costs by over 20%."

"Our financing agreement with Hadrian's Wall demonstrates our fiscal credibility with institutional capital providers and marks the largest project financing to date for Arensis," stated Arensis CFO, Nick Tarditti. "Hadrian's Wall Capital conducted exhaustive legal, technical, operational and financial due diligence and I'm very proud of our team for accomplishing this milestone transaction. We are all thrilled with the outcome and the new partnership with HWSIL."

In addition to target customers including electricity generation facilities, manufacturing facilities, agriculture and food processing plants, automotive manufacturers and EV charging stations, local farming communities, data centers and commercial and residential buildings, Arensis is making a global impact as a provider of energy access to remote regions and rural areas currently without grid access to electricity or natural gas. Additionally, Arensis is bringing relief support to those most impacted by climate change. The decentralized energy units offer an off-grid disaster relief solution when the electrical grid goes down in a natural disaster.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to our partners, our advisers Bridge & York Capital Partners, and Hadrian's Wall Capital for helping us complete our vision of vertically integrating UK pellet plant production utilizing biomass resources that are both local and sustainable," stated Arensis CEO, Julien Uhlig. "The culmination of putting together the right partners, the right team and the right technology has set us up on a production path for success in the UK and continued growth globally."

About Arensis

Arensis is an international provider of distributed energy systems delivering waste to energy solutions based on the world's most advanced biomass gasification technology on the market from its subsidiary German technology company, Entrade Energiesysteme AG. The E4 and recently launched E5 systems generate 50kW of electricity and 120kW of thermal energy each and fit inside a 20-foot shipping container for easy and fast deployment around the world. When combined and stacked together, Arensis micro-CHP systems can supply several megawatts of energy completely off grid and can be installed in weeks. The biomass-to-energy units are built for primary baseload generation, producing 24/7 energy from both organic and inorganic waste materials. Arensis is a portfolio company of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) and one of the fastest growing decentralized energy providers in the world, deploying more than 200 CHP units in 11 countries and raising in excess of $60 million since 2016.

About Hadrian's Wall Capital

Hadrian's Wall Capital was established in 2010 to provide investment advisory services in the credit markets. It is the investment adviser to HWSIL.

About Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments Limited

Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey Investment Company listed on the Main-market of the London Stock Exchange. It focuses on fixed-rate financings to UK small and medium enterprises that are able to provide security in the form of physical, financial or intangible assets against their borrowings.

About Bridge York Capital Partners ("BYCP")

BYCP was founded in 2009 as an advisor to industry and to source "new money" funding to facilitate company growth by investment in revenue generating equipment. Sectors covered range from offshore support, recycling, manufacturing and energy generation, with transaction sizes generally between £1m and £40m. Focus is on supporting "global SME" and deals have been executed across the UK, Europe, USA, and Middle East.

