The founder of InventoryClub has announced the arrival of another innovative cryptocurrency solution. Terry Igharoro has made it his mission to revolutionize the way Commonwealth nations trade, with InventoryClub being the world's first ever peer-to-peer inventory finance marketplace. The platform's latest update will make it even easier for funders and traders to achieve sustainable financial goals, taking advantage of an exciting and rapidly growing economy.

This is a busy time for Igharoro and his team, as the platform's cryptocurrency VNT has also been listed on the Exrates exchange.

InventoryClub Ecosystem is an innovative online marketplace where funders and traders come together for mutual gain. It utilizes Distributed Ledger Technologies to enable a secure and transparent online environment through the company's own blockchain, InventoryVault.

The ecosystem combines three main elements:

InventoryClub Peer to Peer Marketplace

The first of its kind, InventoryClub is a secure online trading platform for merchants of the Commonwealth, wishing to sell footwear online; from the UK and Canada to India and Kenya. People from all over the world can become members and provide financial backing for merchants, the financial benefits of which extend to families and local communities. The unique model embodies the new standard of trust provided by the Blockchain and operates with VNT (see below).

Members finance Merchants by purchasing footwear proposals with VNT then an Inventory Finance Agreement (IFA) is created between the two parties, outlining purchase and resale price along with Member and Merchant profits.

VNTPay Digital Wallet

A brand new digital wallet specific to InventoryClub, VNTPay provides users with a secure, convenient and practically cost-free way of managing their cryptocurrency. Users can enjoy a minimalist interface and swift functionality with a range of language options including Mandarin. The wallet can hold Stellar XLM coins as well as VNT, and effortlessly facilitates the use of VNT throughout the InventoryClub ecosystem.

Commwea B2C E-Commerce Marketplace

Commwea was created to make it easier for people of the Commonwealth to shop online and gain access to footwear products. The goods available will be financed by backers using VNT and provided exclusively by Commonwealth Merchants.

Terry Igharoro said, "Through our innovative marketplace, we make it possible for merchants who want to trade footwear online to get access to micro-financing opportunities in a secure way. We also aim to make it much easier for citizens of the Commonwealth to buy footwear online from other Commonwealth merchants and reap the benefits of 19-percent intra-trade savings. In the post-Brexit era, we believe the Commonwealth can become a valuable marketplace for UK exports with a plethora of growth potential that our platform will contribute to."

The official launch of VNT (Ventory) on Exrates Exchange is also good news for InventoryClub and its members. InventoryClub has taken the necessary steps to ensure VNT is a true utility token and states using VNT within the ecosystem drives the highest benefit for token holders.

