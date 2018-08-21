JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJuly 2018 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st July 2018 US$ 9.80

The NAV at 31 July 2018 is $9.80 per share ($9.79 at 30 June 2018). The increase in NAV per share of 1 cent per share is due to the change in the fair value of CULS 3 cents, accrued income on investments of 2 cents, fx gains of 1 cent offset by net investment losses (3 cents) and expenses and finance costs of (2 cents).

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com