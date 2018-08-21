GLP Closes US$4.0 Billion of European Funds -- New Global Investors Added

Fund investors in GLP EIP I and GLP EDP I comprise global sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, property and insurance companies; GLP is the manager and retains a 13% stake across both funds

GLP welcomes several new investors to its fund management platform including Korea Fire Officials Credit Union, Oxford Properties, QuadReal Property Group and Tesco Pension Investment

Demand from institutional investors remains strong; GLP plans to establish additional funds across Europe

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP, the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions, today announced the close of GLP Europe Income Partners I ("GLP EIP I") and GLP Europe Development Partners I ("GLP EDP I"). Long-term investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, property and insurance companies from North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, have invested in the funds.

GLP welcomes several new investors to its fund management platform including: Korea Fire Officials Credit Union, the savings fund for Korea's fire service, Oxford Properties, the global real estate arm of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees, QuadReal Property Group, the global real estate investment arm of BCI, Tesco Pension Investment, one of the largest private sector pension schemes in the UK. QuadReal Property Group has invested in GLP EDP I.

Ming Mei, Co-Founder and CEO of GLP, said: "We are pleased to further grow our fund management platform and welcome new partners while strengthening existing long-term investor relationships. Demand from institutional investors to partner with GLP remains strong and we plan to establish additional funds across Europe."

In December 2017, GLP established US$4.0 billion (EUR3.4 billion) of new funds in conjunction with its acquisition of Gazeley, a premier developer, investor and manager of logistics warehouses and distribution parks in Europe. Gazeley's platform comprises a 1.6 million sqm (17 million square feet) operational portfolio and development pipeline of 1.4 million sqm (16 million square feet) concentrated in the strategic logistics markets of the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

GLP is the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions, with over US$50 billion in assets under management across its real estate and private equity segments. The Company's real estate fund platform is one of the largest in the world, spanning 62 million square meters (667 million square feet) globally.

Gazeley is a leading developer, investor and manager of European logistics warehouses and distribution parks with a 17 million square foot portfolio concentrated in the strategic logistics markets of the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands. In addition to its operating portfolio, which is 96% leased to blue chip customers such as Amazon, UPS and Volkswagen, Gazeley has a prime land bank which allows for the development of an additional 16 million square feet. Gazeley is GLP's Europe platform.

