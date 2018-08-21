

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK public sector finance data. The budget balance is forecast to log a surplus of GBP 1.1 billion in July compared to a shortfall of GBP 5.4 billion in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound retreated against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the yen. Against the euro, it rose.



The pound was worth 141.27 against the yen, 1.2669 against the franc, 0.8982 against the euro and 1.2822 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



