

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington.



Trump also accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and said he was 'not thrilled' with the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.



His comments dented some of the market optimism ahead of lower-level trade talks between the U.S. and China starting later today.



Investors also looked ahead to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and a meeting of central bankers at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium later this week.



Chinese shares posted strong gains as consumer and healthcare firms attracted bargain hunters after recent heavy losses.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 35.36 points or 1.31 percent to 2,733.83 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.56 percent to 27,752.79.



Japanese shares ended little changed with a positive bias and the yen was flat as investors waited for the outcome of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 22,219.73 while the broader Topix index shed 0.40 percent to close at 1,685.42. Shipping firms, electronics makers and auto companies were among the prominent decliners.



Australian shares tumbled, with material stocks pacing the declines after BHP Billiton's full-year underlying profit came in below analysts' estimates.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 60.60 points or 0.96 percent to 6,284.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 52.10 points or 0.81 percent at 6,383.



BHP Billiton declined 1.9 percent. After reporting a 33 percent rise in full-year underlying profit, the company said it was 'a little more apprehensive' on the short-term outlook. Shares of rival Rio Tinto shed half a percent.



Energy stocks also fell broadly, with Oil Search losing 2.4 percent after it reported a near 40 percent fall in half-year profit, hurt by higher costs and lower output.



The big four banks fell 1-2 percent. Woolworths Group, Australia's biggest grocer, gave up 2.4 percent to extend Monday's losses after reporting a 'painful' sales slowdown due to the plastic bag ban.



On the economic front, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's August 7 meeting revealed today that members of the monetary policy board were satisfied with the pace of expansion in the global economy.



However, the members said that erratic United States trade policies represented a major downside risk.



Seoul stocks closed higher as foreign investors lapped up large-cap stocks ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks. The benchmark Kospi climbed 22.18 points or 0.99 percent to 2,270.06, led by technology companies and steelmakers.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rallied 2.2 percent, chipmaker S K Hynix jumped 5 percent and steelmaker Posco advanced 1.6 percent.



New Zealand shares finished little changed as heavyweight Fletcher Building dropped 1.4 percent ahead of its annual results due on Wednesday.



In economic releases, credit card spending dropped 1.1 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 1.9 percent rise in June, figures from Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed.



U.S. stocks closed higher for a third straight session overnight, with optimism ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks as well as a pair of billion-dollar deals boosting investor sentiment.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.1 percent.



