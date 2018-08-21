Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Blocklisting Six Monthly Review 21-Aug-2018 / 09:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 21 August 2018 Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme: SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of From: 06 March To: 21 August return: 2018 2018 Balance of unallotted securities 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 299,919 under scheme(s) from previous (SAYE) and 647,584 (Minority return: Interests) Plus: The amount by which the 0 block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 21,468 (SAYE) issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 278,451 not yet issued/allotted at end (SAYE) and 647,584 (Minority of period: Interests) Name of contact: Jack Bowman - Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: BLR TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5901 EQS News ID: 715897 End of Announcement EQS News Service

