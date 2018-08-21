Ubisense Group plc (AIM:UBI), a market leader in enterprise location intelligence solutions, today announces a new partnership with Quuppa as part of Ubisense's strategy to integrate leading location and identification technologies with its open and sensor-agnostic SmartSpace software platform, enabling customers to create a truly enterprise-wide digital twin along the entire value chain of critical manufacturing activities.

Many of the world's major manufacturers benefit from Ubisense SmartSpace systems which create a real-time, operational digital twin and use it to change factory behavior based on the locations of tools, people and work-in-progress. SmartSpace allows customers to integrate a broad range of sensing capabilities to address different use cases and a wide range of ROIs, and leverage existing location technology they may already be using. By working with Quuppa to support applications where the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System offers the best ROI, Ubisense also expects to extend the reach of SmartSpace further into the logistics, construction and healthcare markets.

Quuppa utilizes a unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the Angle of Arrival (AoA) methodology, as well as advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years, to calculate highly accurate, real-time indoor positioning, even in the most demanding environments. The low-power system is a reliable, highly-customisable, scalable and cost-efficient solution for providing an accurate "dot on the map." The Quuppa solution provides another powerful source of information to drive location-aware applications within Ubisense's SmartSpace platform. It complements the many sensors already integrated with SmartSpace, including Ubisense's own market-leading UWB location systems (Dimension 4 and AngleID), other third-party location sensors, third-party passive RFID tag readers, and barcode systems.

Dr. Andy Ward, CTO at Ubisense, said: "One of the key benefits of our SmartSpace platform is the ability to integrate a wide range of data sources to facilitate building sensor-rich, industrial-scale systems, allowing us to propose the right location sensor technology for each application. We're looking forward to seeing powerful additional use cases develop as customers explore our joint capabilities with Quuppa."

ThomasHasselman, chief marketing officer at Quuppa, said: "The Quuppa Ecosystem-now more than 90 partners strong-continues to flourish, bringing the power of highly accurate, reliable and scalable location services to a growing number of companies across a variety of industries through our commitment to BLE technology. In partnering with Ubisense, we are delivering new opportunities to SmartSpace customers that are using location as a business driver."

About Ubisense

Ubisense (AIM: UBI), is a global leader in Enterprise Location Intelligence Solutions that are proven to drive quality, reduce costs, manage complexity and increase productivity for customers across the world. Central to its offering are software platforms that use location from multiple sources to deliver a real-time digital twin of our customers' physical operations. Offering in-depth knowledge of the sectors in which it operates, Ubisense has long standing relationships with many customers across target markets including passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturing, aerospace and defence, communications and utilities.

Founded in 2002, Ubisense is headquartered in Cambridge, England, with further offices in North America, Canada, Germany, France and Japan.

www.ubisense.net

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for indoor positioning, delivering one of the world's most reliable, accurate indoor location positioning technologies thanks to a unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the Angle of Arrival (AoA) methodology, as well as advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 90 partners around the world today who are using Quuppa's open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective indoor location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government and others.

Visit us online today at www.quuppa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005070/en/

Contacts:

Ubisense

Becky Lamont, +44 1223 781004

m: +44 7468 698315

becky.lamont@ubisense.net

or

Calysto Communications (for Quuppa)

Kimberly T. Kennedy, +1-781-603-6066

kkennedy@calysto.com