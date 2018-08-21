

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as investors shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks lamenting the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases and looked ahead to U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark DAX was up 58 points or 0.47 percent at 12,389 in opening deals after rallying 1 percent in the previous session



Lender Commerzbank rose over 1 percent and Deutsche Bank advanced 0.8 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were trading mixed as the dollar fell against the euro and pound.



Aareal Bank gained 0.6 percent after appointing Marc Oliver Hess as its new CFO.



