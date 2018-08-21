

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday even as the dollar weakened further after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.



Investors remained cautiously optimistic over trade talks between the United States and China, a day after Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from the talks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points or 0.55 percent at 5,409 in opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Monday.



Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas and Societe Generale rising around half a percent.



