Coupling Agent Market Worth $614.1 Million by 2023

According to the new research report on "Coupling Agents Market by Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Amino Silane, Epoxy Silane), Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealant, Paints & Coatings), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated at USD 516.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 614.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2023. Coupling agents are used across various industries. They have various applications, such as rubber & plastics, fiber treatment, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings, due to their excellent binding properties. They are used to provide abrasion resistance and high strength. Coupling agents are mainly used to bind two dissimilar surfaces such as organic and inorganic.

Rubber & plastics is estimated to be the largest application segment of the global Coupling Agent Market between 2018 and 2023.

Among various applications, rubber & plastics is estimated to be the largest application segment of the Coupling Agent Market. Coupling agents are extensively used in rubber products and fiber reinforced plastics, which have applications in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. They are also used in the manufacturing of adhesives & sealants and paints & coatings.

Sulfur silane is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing type segment of the global Coupling Agent Market.

Sulfur silane is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the Coupling Agent Market between 2018 and 2023. Sulfur silanes are functional silanes and mainly used as coupling agents. Sulfur silanes are used in rubber tire manufacturing and in the treatment of fibers. Sulfur silane coupling agents are the preferred additives in plastic prepegs and green tire manufacturing. The high demand for green tires due to stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and CO2 emission is expected to boost the sulfur silane Coupling Agent Market.

Rising demand for coupling agents in APAC contributes to the high growth of the market.

In 2018, APAC accounted for the largest share of the overall coupling agents market and is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. Currently, China is the largest market for coupling agents in APAC and is expected to continue to lead till 2023. In China, the demand for coupling agents is expected to increase due to the presence of large automotive manufacturing industry, growing use of coupling agents in high-end applications, and economic growth of the country. The use of coupling agents is increasing in the automotive industry because they provide more structural strength to composites than what provided by metallic alloys when used as a composite with other materials. This leads to improved fuel efficiency and performance of automobiles.

The key companies profiled in the global Coupling Agent Market research report include Wacker Chemie (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Dow-DuPont (US), Evonik (Germany), and Shin-Etsu Chemicals (Japan), and others.

