Ignoring opposition appeals for cross-party support on clean energy policy 'because Labor wants to drive up energy prices' Australia's ruling coalition will introduce an energy policy that features no emissions reduction targets.An energy policy devoid of emissions reductions is what the Australian federal government, under Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, is now proposing. After an extraordinary capitulation to a motley crew of climate policy wreckers led by former PM Tony Abbott in the ruling coalition, the federal legislation required to set an emissions reductions target will not be introduced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...