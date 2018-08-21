

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday and the pound crept higher against the dollar as investors awaited the outcome of talks in Brussels between Britain's Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, and the EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier later in the day.



Traders also kept an eye on the trade talks between the United States and China, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from the talks.



Trump also accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,585 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher in the previous session.



AstraZeneca edged up slightly after its lung cancer treatment received regulatory approval in Japan.



Firmer oil prices failed to lift energy stocks, with BP Plc and Tullow Oil declining around 0.3 percent.



BHP Billiton fell over 1 percent. After reporting a 33 percent rise in full-year underlying profit, the company said it was 'a little more apprehensive' on the short-term outlook.



Oilfield services firm Wood Group jumped nearly 7 percent after its first-half profit came in at the higher end of its forecast on increased revenues.



In economic releases, public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was in surplus by GBP 2.0 billion in July, a GBP 1.0 billion greater surplus than in July 2017, the Office for national Statistics reported. This was the largest July surplus for 18 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX