In consultation with John 'Zeke' Czekanski, Fishawack has mutually and amicably agreed that he will transition out of the business as we evolve our structure to accommodate the growth of the organization and recent acquisitions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005132/en/

John 'Zeke' Czekanski leaves Fishawack after 5 successful years with our enormous thanks and heartfelt gratitude. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past 5 years, Zeke has supported the integration of JK Associates, Inc., into the Fishawack Group of Companies, championed Fishawack's largest business unit, and established and led the Global Commercial Leadership Team. He has approached each challenge with energy, leadership, and quite possibly unparalleled positivity, no small feat given the evolution from his founding role at JK Associates.

Zeke leaves the business with our enormous thanks, and all his friends and colleagues here at Fishawack are grateful for his contributions and wish him the best for the future. Zeke will remain in the business until September 12 in a consulting capacity and will continue to provide support during this time.

To contact John Czekanski, email john.czekanski@gmail.com

For more information about the Fishawack Group, please contact Gail Flockhart, Group Managing Director, at gail.flockhart@fishawack.com

About the Fishawack Group

The Fishawack Group of Companies is one of the largest independent medical communications and medical marketing specialists, with offices in the UK (Knutsford, Oxford, London, and Brighton), the USA (Philadelphia, PA, and San Diego, CA), Switzerland (Basel), and India (Hyderabad).

For over 17 years, Fishawack have been partnering with global and regional pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients to develop and deliver services in the fields of medical communications, scientific engagement, market access, strategic consultancy, and thought leader consultancy. For more detailed information about our services, please see the Fishawack Group website at www.fishawack.com.

We have built our reputation on excellence, creativity, and transparency.

Twitter: @Fishawack

LinkedIn: Fishawack Group of Companies

Headquarters:

100-102 King Street, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6HQ, UK

Tel: +44 1565 756600

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005132/en/

Contacts:

Fishawack Group

Gail Flockhart, Group Managing Director

gail.flockhart@fishawack.com