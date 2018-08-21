

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks lamenting the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases.



The dollar fell against the euro and pound after Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.



Investors also awaited the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China, a day after Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from the talks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 384.09 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent the previous day as Greece emerged out of its third and last bailout.



The German DAX was rising half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower in cautious trade ahead of Brexit negotiations in Brussels between Britain's Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, and the EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.



Nokia advanced 0.8 percent after announcing licensing rate expectations for 5G mobile phones.



Russian mining company Polymetal gained 0.7 percent after posting solid first-half earnings results.



BHP Billiton fell over 1 percent in London. After reporting a 33 percent rise in full-year underlying profit, the company said it was 'a little more apprehensive' on the short-term outlook.



Oilfield services firm Wood Group jumped nearly 7 percent after its first-half profit came in at the higher end of its forecast on increased revenues.



