The "Russian Truck Market: 2018-2023 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the baseline scenario, in 2018 new truck sales are expected to grow by 11.04% to 88 thousand vehicles.

The share of the premium segment may exceed 33% in the coming few years, by the end of the period under consideration, however, it might go down.

Russian and foreign brands will have 50% of the market each and this condition is expected to be stable.

Key Topics Covered

1. Macroeconomic Indicators

GDP

Fixed-asset investment

Industrial production: price index

Oil prices

Currency exchange rate

Production dynamics in user industries:

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Freight

Wholesale trade turnover

Retail trade turnover

2. Legislation

Recycling tax

Scrappage scheme

EURO-3,4,5 emission standards

A prohibition on public procurement of machinery and equipment produced abroad

Industrial assembly rules

CNG conversion programs for municipal utility vehicles

A toll for GVW 12+ trucks

Fleet replacement (service life limit)

The Customs Union and new technical regulations for vehicles, fuel etc.

Revision of insurance rates

3. Truck Production

4. New truck market in Russia

Market dynamics

Market structure by price segments

Market structure by brands

Market structure by gross vehicle weight

Market structure by body type

Market structure by axle configuration

Market structure by country of brand origin

Market structure by country of production

Market structure by Chinese brands

TOP-15 regional new truck markets

Importers' and manufacturers' key events: model launch and deletion, service and finance programs

5. Used Truck Market in Russia

Market dynamics

Market structure by price segments

Market structure by brands

Market structure by gross vehicle weight

Market structure by body type

Market structure by axle configuration

Market structure by country of brand origin

Market structure by Chinese brands

TOP-15 regional used truck markets

6. Dealer Networks

Changes in the number of dealerships

Changes in the number of dealerships by brands

Changes in the number of dealerships by regions

7. Forecast for 2018-2023

Production Forecast

Production volume

Production volume by manufacturers

Russian and foreign truck production

Market Forecast

Market volume

Russian and foreign truck sales

Truck sales by price segments

Truck sales by gross vehicle weight

Truck sales by body type

Truck sales by axle configuration

Truck sales by brands

8. Major Events in the Truck Market

