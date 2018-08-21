The "Russian Truck Market: 2018-2023 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the baseline scenario, in 2018 new truck sales are expected to grow by 11.04% to 88 thousand vehicles.
The share of the premium segment may exceed 33% in the coming few years, by the end of the period under consideration, however, it might go down.
Russian and foreign brands will have 50% of the market each and this condition is expected to be stable.
Key Topics Covered
1. Macroeconomic Indicators
- GDP
- Fixed-asset investment
- Industrial production: price index
- Oil prices
- Currency exchange rate
- Production dynamics in user industries:
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Mining
- Freight
- Wholesale trade turnover
- Retail trade turnover
2. Legislation
- Recycling tax
- Scrappage scheme
- EURO-3,4,5 emission standards
- A prohibition on public procurement of machinery and equipment produced abroad
- Industrial assembly rules
- CNG conversion programs for municipal utility vehicles
- A toll for GVW 12+ trucks
- Fleet replacement (service life limit)
- The Customs Union and new technical regulations for vehicles, fuel etc.
- Revision of insurance rates
3. Truck Production
4. New truck market in Russia
- Market dynamics
- Market structure by price segments
- Market structure by brands
- Market structure by gross vehicle weight
- Market structure by body type
- Market structure by axle configuration
- Market structure by country of brand origin
- Market structure by country of production
- Market structure by Chinese brands
- TOP-15 regional new truck markets
- Importers' and manufacturers' key events: model launch and deletion, service and finance programs
5. Used Truck Market in Russia
- Market dynamics
- Market structure by price segments
- Market structure by brands
- Market structure by gross vehicle weight
- Market structure by body type
- Market structure by axle configuration
- Market structure by country of brand origin
- Market structure by Chinese brands
- TOP-15 regional used truck markets
6. Dealer Networks
- Changes in the number of dealerships
- Changes in the number of dealerships by brands
- Changes in the number of dealerships by regions
7. Forecast for 2018-2023
Production Forecast
- Production volume
- Production volume by manufacturers
- Russian and foreign truck production
Market Forecast
- Market volume
- Russian and foreign truck sales
- Truck sales by price segments
- Truck sales by gross vehicle weight
- Truck sales by body type
- Truck sales by axle configuration
- Truck sales by brands
8. Major Events in the Truck Market
