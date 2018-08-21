The "Russian Car Market: Outlook 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information on car production, new and used car sales broken down by brands, models, regions, manufacturers, body types etc.

The research provides mid-term car sales forecast: Russian and foreign brand sales, sales by price segments, brands; as well as car production forecast.

According to the baseline scenario, in 2018 new car sales are expected to grow by 11.8% on 2017 to 1,621 thousand units. At least until 2023 the share of Russian brands are going to be rather stable around 21%-22% of the new car market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Macroeconomic Indicators

GDP

Fixed-asset investment

Industrial production: price index

Oil prices

Currency exchange rate

Real disposable household income

Consumer price index

Number of small businesses

Number of the unemployed

Small business turnover

Industrial goods producer price index

Auto loan volume

2. Legal Factors

Recycling tax

Scrappage scheme

EURO-3,4,5 emission standards

A prohibition on public procurement of machinery and equipment produced abroad

Industrial assembly rules

Fleet replacement (service life limit) and others

The Customs Union and new technical regulations for vehicles, fuel etc.

Revision of insurance rates

Luxury car tax

3. Car Production

4. New Car Market in Russia

Market dynamics, units and monetary value

Market structure by price segments

Market structure by brands

Market structure by class

Market structure by country of brand origin

Market structure by Chinese brands

TOP-30 new car models

TOP-20 regional new car markets

Importers' and manufacturers' key events: model launch and deletion, service and finance programs

5. Used Car Market in Russia

Market dynamics

Market structure by price segments

Market structure by brands

Market structure by country of brand origin

Market structure by body type

Market structure by Chinese brands

TOP-30 used car models

TOP-20 regional used car markets

6. Dealer Networks

Changes in the number of dealerships

Changes in the number of dealerships by brands

Changes in the number of dealerships by regions

7. Car Price History

Average price history

Average price history by segments

Average price history by brands

8. Forecast for 2018-2023

Production forecast:

Production volume

Production volume by manufacturers

Russian and foreign car production

Market Forecast

Market volume

Russian and foreign car sales

Car sales by price segments

Car sales by class

Car sales by brands

