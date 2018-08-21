The "Russian Car Market: Outlook 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed information on car production, new and used car sales broken down by brands, models, regions, manufacturers, body types etc.
The research provides mid-term car sales forecast: Russian and foreign brand sales, sales by price segments, brands; as well as car production forecast.
According to the baseline scenario, in 2018 new car sales are expected to grow by 11.8% on 2017 to 1,621 thousand units. At least until 2023 the share of Russian brands are going to be rather stable around 21%-22% of the new car market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Macroeconomic Indicators
- GDP
- Fixed-asset investment
- Industrial production: price index
- Oil prices
- Currency exchange rate
- Real disposable household income
- Consumer price index
- Number of small businesses
- Number of the unemployed
- Small business turnover
- Industrial goods producer price index
- Auto loan volume
2. Legal Factors
- Recycling tax
- Scrappage scheme
- EURO-3,4,5 emission standards
- A prohibition on public procurement of machinery and equipment produced abroad
- Industrial assembly rules
- Fleet replacement (service life limit) and others
- The Customs Union and new technical regulations for vehicles, fuel etc.
- Revision of insurance rates
- Luxury car tax
3. Car Production
4. New Car Market in Russia
- Market dynamics, units and monetary value
- Market structure by price segments
- Market structure by brands
- Market structure by class
- Market structure by country of brand origin
- Market structure by Chinese brands
- TOP-30 new car models
- TOP-20 regional new car markets
- Importers' and manufacturers' key events: model launch and deletion, service and finance programs
5. Used Car Market in Russia
- Market dynamics
- Market structure by price segments
- Market structure by brands
- Market structure by country of brand origin
- Market structure by body type
- Market structure by Chinese brands
- TOP-30 used car models
- TOP-20 regional used car markets
6. Dealer Networks
- Changes in the number of dealerships
- Changes in the number of dealerships by brands
- Changes in the number of dealerships by regions
7. Car Price History
- Average price history
- Average price history by segments
- Average price history by brands
8. Forecast for 2018-2023
- Production forecast:
- Production volume
- Production volume by manufacturers
- Russian and foreign car production
Market Forecast
- Market volume
- Russian and foreign car sales
- Car sales by price segments
- Car sales by class
- Car sales by brands
