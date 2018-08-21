Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 20-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16