The "Russian LCV Market: Outlook 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the baseline scenario, in 2018 new LCV sales are expected to grow by 4.2% to 123 thousand vehicles. The share of Russian brands is expected to fluctuate around 67% until 2023.

The report provides detailed information on LCV production, new and used LCV sales broken down by brands, models, regions, manufacturers, body types etc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Macroeconomic Indicators

GDP

Fixed-asset investment

Industrial production

Oil prices

Currency exchange rate

Real disposable income

Aggregate impact on macroeconomic factors on the LCV market

2. Legal Factors

Recycling tax

Scrappage scheme

Emission standards

A prohibition on public procurement of machinery and equipment produced abroad

Industrial assembly rules

CNG conversion programs for municipal utility vehicles

Fleet replacement (service life limit) and others

The Customs Union and new technical regulations for vehicles,

fuel etc.

Revision of insurance rates

3. LCV Production

4. New LCV Market in Russia

Market dynamics

Market structure by price segments

Market structure by brands

Market structure by gross vehicle weight

Market structure by body type

Market structure by country of production

Market structure by country of brand origin

TOP-15 regional new LCV markets

Manufacturers' and importers' key events: model production launch and discontinuation, service and finance programs

5. Used LCV Market in Russia

Market dynamics

Market structure by price segments

Market structure by brands

Market structure by gross vehicle weight

Market structure by body type

Market structure by country of production

Market structure by country of brand origin

TOP-15 regional used LCV markets

6. Dealer Networks

Changes in the number of dealerships

Changes in the number of dealerships by brands

Changes in the number of dealerships by regions

7. LCV Price History

Average price history

Average price history by segments

8. Forecast for 2018-2023

Market Forecast

Market Volume

Russian and foreign LCV sales

LCV sales by price segments

LCV sales by body type

LCV sales by brands

Production forecast

