The "Russian LCV Market: Outlook 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the baseline scenario, in 2018 new LCV sales are expected to grow by 4.2% to 123 thousand vehicles. The share of Russian brands is expected to fluctuate around 67% until 2023.
The report provides detailed information on LCV production, new and used LCV sales broken down by brands, models, regions, manufacturers, body types etc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Macroeconomic Indicators
- GDP
- Fixed-asset investment
- Industrial production
- Oil prices
- Currency exchange rate
- Real disposable income
- Aggregate impact on macroeconomic factors on the LCV market
2. Legal Factors
- Recycling tax
- Scrappage scheme
- Emission standards
- A prohibition on public procurement of machinery and equipment produced abroad
- Industrial assembly rules
- CNG conversion programs for municipal utility vehicles
- Fleet replacement (service life limit) and others
- The Customs Union and new technical regulations for vehicles,
- fuel etc.
- Revision of insurance rates
3. LCV Production
4. New LCV Market in Russia
- Market dynamics
- Market structure by price segments
- Market structure by brands
- Market structure by gross vehicle weight
- Market structure by body type
- Market structure by country of production
- Market structure by country of brand origin
- TOP-15 regional new LCV markets
- Manufacturers' and importers' key events: model production launch and discontinuation, service and finance programs
5. Used LCV Market in Russia
- Market dynamics
- Market structure by price segments
- Market structure by brands
- Market structure by gross vehicle weight
- Market structure by body type
- Market structure by country of production
- Market structure by country of brand origin
- TOP-15 regional used LCV markets
6. Dealer Networks
- Changes in the number of dealerships
- Changes in the number of dealerships by brands
- Changes in the number of dealerships by regions
7. LCV Price History
- Average price history
- Average price history by segments
8. Forecast for 2018-2023
Market Forecast
- Market Volume
- Russian and foreign LCV sales
- LCV sales by price segments
- LCV sales by body type
- LCV sales by brands
- Production forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dnxvcv/the_lcv_market_in?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005322/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Commercial Vehicles