Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: LPK) (FSE: LQP) is pleased to provide an update on recent development activities at the Invicta Gold Development Project ("Invicta"). Processing of mineralized development material from Invicta has recently commenced and the first concentrates have been successfully produced. The mineralized development material was transported to two local toll milling facilities, following substantial completion of the road rehabilitation and upgrade project.

Highlights:

Rehabilitation and upgrade of the 26 k ilometre ("km") main access road is substantially complete ; transportation of mineralized development material to local toll milling facilities was initiated during Q2 2018

Approximately 6,500 tonnes ("t") of mineralized development material was extracted from the 3400 Level, the 3430 sublevel , and the relief raise , stockpiled on surface and systematically sampled returning an average grade of 7. 21 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("Au-Eq") *

The 6 , 5 00 t of mineralized development material was transported to two local toll milling facilit ies, and to date, approximately 1,900 t have been processed

In September, an additional 6,000 t of mineralized development material will be transported to a third toll milling facility for processing

I nspection by the Ministry of Mines and Energy for the mining exploitation license is expected to be completed before the end of October

Production from the first test mining stope expected during Q3 2018

* Au-Eq. calculations are based on US$1250 for gold ("Au"), US$17.00 for silver ("Ag"), US$3.00 for copper ("Cu"), US$1.25 for zinc ("Zn"), and US$1.05 for lead ("Pb"), with assumed metallurgical recoveries of 85% for Au, 80% for Ag, 82 % for Cu and Pb, and 77% for Zn. Individual grades were 3.23 g/t Au, 49.13 g/t Ag, 1.3% Cu, 1.22% Pb, and 1.04% Zn

"We are encouraged by the development activities achieved to-date at Invicta. Substantial completion of the road rehabilitation project has allowed us to commence the evaluation of local toll processing facilities and the ability to generate some initial cash flow ahead of production. Our operations team have been working diligently on all fronts, and we are on track to commence test mining within our budgeted timeline."

Will Ansley, CEO and President of Lupaka

Transportation of Mineralized Material & Toll Processing Activities

Upgrade and rehabilitation work to the 28 km main access road, from the paved highway to Invicta, is now substantially complete. This work included widening the road from 4 metres ("m") to approximately 6 m, construction of four by-passes to circumvent communities and difficult portions of the road where numerous switchbacks occurred, improving the road surface to allow 30 t haulage trucks and heavy machinery to travel, and the installation of berms and drainage ditches. Along with the reduction of traffic within the communities and increasing the efficiency of hauling, the main and most important benefits of these improvements is increasing safety conditions for transporting mineralized material and people.

Completion of the road project allowed the Company to initiate transportation of mineralized development material. Approximately 6,500 t of mineralized development material was extracted from the 3400 Level, the 3430 sublevel, and the relief raise, stockpiled on surface and systematically sampled returning an average grade of 7.21 g/t Au-Eq*. This material was transported to two toll milling facilities comprising 5,000 t to the Coriland plant and 1,500 t to the Huari plant, located some 170 km and 365 km from Invicta, respectively. To date, 1,900 t of mineralized material has been processed and it is expected that the remaining 4,600 t will be processed by the end of Q3 2018. Concentrate sale proceeds from the 6,500 t will be used to offset Invicta's development costs.

In September, an additional 6,000 t of mineralized development material will be transported to a third, larger, toll milling facility, located 340 km from Invicta, for processing and evaluation.

Development Activities and Exploitation License

In addition to completion of the road rehabilitation and upgrade project, recent development activities consisted of: 146 m of development on the 3430 sublevel; 30 m of vertical development for a relief slot between the 3400 Level and 3430 sublevel; slashing and rehabilitation from 3.5 m x 3.0 m to 4.5 m x 4.0 m; installation of ground support over 176 m on the 3400 Level; establishment of the ventilation circuit, installation of the underground electrical, compressed air, and mine water catchment and related treatment facilities. Figure 1 illustrates the development and mining schedule through October 2018.

With the advancement of Invicta's development to-date, the Company is preparing a filing to obtain the final mining exploitation license, which requires an inspection by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. It is anticipated the inspection will be performed before the end of October and upon successful receipt of the exploitation license, the Company will have the ability to produce at a rate of 400 t per day ("tpd"), or approximately 12,000 t per month.



Figure 1 - Invicta Development and Mining Schedule



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2640/38192_a1534817602187_19.jpg

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.

Invicta Gold Development Project - 100% owned, the Company's flagship project is an advanced stage gold-copper polymetallic underground deposit located approximately 120 kilometres north of Lima. Over $12 million of capital has been spent by previous owners on development and infrastructure at Invicta, and management expects to commence production in the second half of 2018 by using third-party mining contractors and utilizing the existing adit and workings. The Invicta project is fully permitted and community agreements are in place.

The underground operation of the Atenea vein will be focused initially on the extraction of about 80,000 t of Indicated Mineral Resources that has been exposed on three sides comprising the 3400 and 3430 sublevels plus the mining relief slot from the 3400 to the 3430 sublevel, and the Inferred Mineral Resources within close proximity of the existing 3400 Level adit (up to 130 metres above the 3400 Level).

Invicta's approved EIA allows for mine production of up to 1,000 tpd, although the current conceptual mining plan is scheduling to commence at 350 tpd.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Invicta Production Decision

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported inferred resources referred to in the PEA are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

It is important to note while a mine production decision has been made by the Company, that the information provided in this news release is preliminary in nature. There is no certainty that a potential mine will be realized. A mine production decision that is not based on a feasibility study demonstrating economic and technical viability does not provide adequate disclosure of the increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with such a production decision.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Julio Castañeda Mondragon, MAIG, the President of Lupaka Gold Peru S.A.C., a Peruvian subsidiary of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Castañeda has verified the scientific and technical information, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release.

