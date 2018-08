BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation increased for a second straight month in July, figures from Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 4.8 percent year-on-year in July following a 4.3 percent increase in June. In May, the gain was 3.7 percent.



Domestic market producer prices grew 1.3 percent and export prices rose 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent.



