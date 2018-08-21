

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices extended gains for a third straight session on Tuesday, benefiting from a broad retreat in the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump lamented the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases.



Trump said he was 'not thrilled' with the Federal Reserve under his own appointee, Chairman Jerome Powell, and the U.S. central bank should do more to help him to boost the economy.



Trump also accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and said he doesn't expect much progress from this week's trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Spot gold was up 0.57 percent at $1,193.60 an ounce after rising half a percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.49 percent at $1,200.40 an ounce.



The dollar index has fallen 1.2 percent in the last four days, marking its worst such run since late March.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Monday reiterated that he expects one more interest rate hike this year despite recent global events adding downside risk to the U.S. outlook.



