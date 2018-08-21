SoftServe, Inc.: SoftServe Heats Up the Cloud Market with New Dedicated Go-to-Market Strategy with Google Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018, a digital authority and consulting company, announces a new go-to-market strategy with Google Cloud, as part of SoftServe's recent acknowledgement as a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

SoftServe joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in April 2017 and has since completed extensive technical training, successfully delivered numerous complex implementations on GCP and met rigorous evaluations to achieve Google Cloud's highest partner status.

"As part of the growing Google Cloud partner ecosystem, achieving the Premier status is a testament to SoftServe's commitment to innovation that moves the needle for our clients every day on their digital journey," said Todd Lenox, Vice President, Digital Services Group at SoftServe. "Our continued partnership with Google Cloud enables us to provide cutting-edge cloud expertise for the future."

As part of the premier partnership, SoftServe is heating up the cloud market by executing well-coordinated, co-branded campaigns and events at the local and national level. As a result, the company has seen rapid growth and interest around the role of machine learning (ML) in addressing multi-dimensional problems that require nontraditional approaches.

In a series of joint interactive meetupsheld around the US, SoftServe and Google Cloud are sharing architecture design insights for ML systems. These feature gamified interactive exercises that simulate cutting edge ML design systems by analyzing business and technical requirements, selecting optimal algorithms, and teaching how to validate decisions using rapid prototyping techniques.



SoftServe, with the help of Google Cloud, is enabling organizations to move at the speed of digital to create exceptional experiences, accelerate innovation, turn data into actionable insights, and future proof business.

SoftServe offers products and services across GCP, including cloud app solutions, cloud storage solutions, large-scale computing solutions, and big data solutions. As a premier partner, SoftServe can access partner account tools that will help fuel innovation for SoftServe customers who are building on GCP. This includes access to the Cloud Connect Premier section and sandbox toolkit, as well as internal use of G Suite Business and G Suite Enterprise and product roadmap access.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect. SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.



Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.



We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.



Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitterpages.



SoftServe Media Contact

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

512-796-7358

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1bb9b77-7d6b-419a-8e31-a8c255705dae