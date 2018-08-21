Luxoft Holding, Inc: Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September 5th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced that it will be participating in Citi's Global Tech Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Dmitry Loschinin, Chief Executive Officer, Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer, and Tracy Krumme, Vice President, Investor Relations, will be conducting one-on-one meetings and participating in a fireside chat at 2:15pm EST that day. The live webcast can be accessed here and will be available on our website.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.



Luxoft has over 12,700 employees across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

