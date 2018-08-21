Bayside Corporation announces redesigned website with new features at www.Baysidecorp.com

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTC PINK: BYSD; "Bayside" or the "Company"), announced the launch of their newly redesigned website featuring a friendlier layout and a number of new features. As part of the redesign, every aspect of the website was upgraded to make it easier for customers to find existing CTM locations, inquire about hosting future CTM locations, and learn more about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies,

Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside, commented: "We are committed to improving blockchain infrastructure, and this redesigned website will provide a reliable, valued source of useful information, insight, and resources for our customers and anyone else who is interested in learning more about our services."

An important feature of the website is links to the locations of all Bayside Blockchain branded CTMs. The Company has 8 locations across 5 states, all powered by blockchain software solutions provided by Chainbytes; and will be adding more locations before the end of the year. In addition to location information, the site provides current pricing information for many of the most popular cryptocurrencies, as well as links to a variety of useful news and resources. The redesign also makes it easy for people who would like to host a CTM to reach out to the Company.

"The new site just went live, and we have already fielded inquiries to host future CTM locations in the US and in other countries." Added Frankel, "Our new website is the latest step in our effort to become a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure solutions. This new site has a lot of information accessible through an easy to navigate user experience, just like at our network of Bayside Blockchain CTMs."

About Bayside Corp



Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol 'BYSD'. At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Company Contact:

Info@baysidecorp.com



SOURCE: Bayside Corporation