

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $292 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $208 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $4.57 billion from $4.40 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.55



