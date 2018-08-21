888casino NJ Unveils Exciting Range of Live Dealer Games

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey, August 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

888 Holdings, one of the world's most respected online gambling companies launches an exciting new Live Dealer casino product backed by Evolution Gaming. 888 Holdings was an early adopter of the live casino technology thanks to this successful partnership. 888 online casino in New Jersey will integrate Live dealer games as it strengthens its operations in the Garden State and provides players with innovative live casino experience. Having already set the global benchmark for excellence in the live casino arena and now for the first time in the US, 888casino players in New Jersey can enjoy an enhanced selection of live dealer games on PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

These games feature real live dealers in real-time from secure casino facilities. Players can see the cards being dealt to them and place their own bets in real-time. Multiple camera angles and close-ups of the action insure the most immersive experience possible. Live Casino games stream direct to players' screens via 3G, 4G and WIFI Internet. The portfolio of Live Casino games at 888casino NJ now includes the following:

Live Roulette - live roulette is the real deal! This game features live casino dealers and fully customizable betting selections. Place your bets in real-time with a professional croupier and watch them spin the wheel.

21 is the magic number but any hand total that beats the live casino dealer will suffice. This is another fast-paced, strategy-based casino card game with feature-rich entertainment options. Each live table features 7 seats and an unlimited number of players can enjoy Bet Behind wagers.

Baccarat may be considered a high roller's game but it's available to everyone at 888casino NJ. With live Baccarat you can enjoy cards dealt face down on bean-shaped tables, additional side bets and authentic casino entertainment. Live Baccarat offers players a fully immersive online casino experience.

Three Card Poker - Live Three Card Poker is the most popular casino specialty table game thanks to its multiplayer functionality. This is poker played fast and furious and is ideal for newbies and experienced players alike. The dealer must qualify with a Queen high and there is an ante bonus for players who manage a Straight or better. Payouts of 1,000:1 are available if players place additional bets known as the Pair Plus & Six Card Bonus.

Ultimate Texas Hold ' em - as far as poker games go, Ultimate Texas Hold'em is the king of the ring. This live streaming poker game is ideal for poker purists and it features head-to-head action against the dealer in pursuit of the best 5-card hand. Poker fans will play through the Flop, Turn and River in this absorbing strategy-based card game.

Slingshot Roulette - experience fast-paced live roulette. This live casino game features an automated roulette wheel which can power through 60 - 80 games an hour. Plus, you get to enjoy rapid game completion, half-currency betting and more.

Itai Pazner, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of 888Holdings is excited by the enhanced live casino offering. "888 has made the expansion into regulated markets a priority of our strategy and the US is at its forefront. Live Casino is an essential part of the 888 Casino experience and we are confident that coupled with Evolution's market-leading live product we will drive additional growth to 888casino."

888casino NJ is fully licensed and regulated to offer real money gambling games to players in the Garden State. 888casino is regulated through the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). Players can enjoy an exciting range of live casino games on PC, Mac, tablets or smartphones. Full iOS and Android functionality is assured. The 888casino NJ app is free to download and install and players are privy to a generous welcome package comprising a match on your first two deposit up to $1,500.

About 888casino.com

Founded in 1997, 888holdings has had a long history of providing players with high quality casino games, employing over 1,200 people and offering its products in over 60 countries. 888casino.com is a subsidiary of 888holdings plc which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. 888casino, is one of the largest online gaming and entertainment sites in the world. 888casino.com is fully licensed in the state of New Jersey and offers 24/7 real money casino gaming through its award-winning software. 888casino provides New Jersey customers with a full range of casino games including slots and table games for all levels of play.

All 888casino Terms & Conditions apply. Must be over 21 years old to gamble. Real money gaming is only available in the State of New Jersey. Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and you need help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

