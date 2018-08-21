

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced the company now expects fiscal 2018 earnings per share to be $4.96 to $5.36, compared to its prior guidance of $4.86 to $5.31. Excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt, fiscal 2018 earnings per share is expected to be $5.15 to $5.55, compared to prior guidance of $5.05 to $5.50.



For the second-quarter, excluding loss on extinguishment of debt, earnings per share $1.76 compared to $1.24, prior year. Comparable sales increased 3.1%, for the period.



