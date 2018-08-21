sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

99,85 Euro		+0,25
+0,25 %
WKN: 633835 ISIN: US8326964058 Ticker-Symbol: JM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,89
99,83
14:31
97,72
99,38
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY
JM SMUCKER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JM SMUCKER COMPANY99,85+0,25 %