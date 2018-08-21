

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $133.0 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $126.8 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $202.4 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.90 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $202.4 Mln. vs. $171.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.78 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.65 Full year revenue guidance: $8.0 Bln



