

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) announced it has acquired Predikto, Inc., an Atlanta-based predictive analytics software company. Predikto is known for its cloud-based predictive health maintenance solution, which enables customers to forecast and improve asset reliability with greater certainty.



Mario Montag, Predikto CEO, will assume the role of Chief Data & Analytics Officer for United Technologies. Predikto will have a presence in Atlanta, Georgia, and Brooklyn, New York.



