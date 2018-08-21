Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the different types of market segmentation strategies that best suit your organization.

A market segmentation process basically includes grouping and sub-grouping large homogenous markets into clearly recognizable segments. The division is made on the basis of similarities in wants, needs, or demand characteristics. The market segmentation process also helps organizations concentrate their marketing energy on many pre-defined market segments to gain a competitive advantage within that specific segment.

"Marketers can easily personalize their marketing campaigns with a market segmentation process." says an industry expert from Infiniti

Types of market segmentation:

Geographic segmentation: This type of market segmentation is one of the most common types, where organizations segment the market by focusing on many geographic areas. For example, most restaurant chains are identified to start their market segmentation process in such a manner that they emphasize on a limited geographic area to achieve the concentration of force. Also, consumer preferences differ from region to region. So, it is significant for companies to choose that geographic segment that best aligns with their goals.

Psychographic segmentation: This is a strategy that considers the lifestyle of people, interests, their activities, as well as opinions to describe a market segment. Such types of market segmentation take into account the psychographic aspects of the consumer's buying behavior. They also reflect the psychological features of consumer buying. A famous example is fashion brands who market themselves based on the lifestyle and fashion needs of their target customers.

Demographic segmentation: This is one of the most widely used and simplest types of market segmentation. In this type of market segmentation process, the population is divided based on variables such as gender, age, nationality, income, and occupation. The demographic segmentation variables help divide a huge population into precise customer groups. One of the industries that usually make use of this market segmentation process is the automobile industry. For example, station wagons are intended to suit families with more number of members. On the other hand, a Ferrari is designed for high-end customers who have an interest in sports cars.

This is one of the most widely used and simplest types of market segmentation. In this type of market segmentation process, the population is divided based on variables such as gender, age, nationality, income, and occupation. The demographic segmentation variables help divide a huge population into precise customer groups. One of the industries that usually make use of this market segmentation process is the automobile industry. For example, station wagons are intended to suit families with more number of members. On the other hand, a Ferrari is designed for high-end customers who have an interest in sports cars. Get in touch, to know more about the different types of market segmentation

