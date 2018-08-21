Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September 5th New York, 08/21/2018 / 07:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Luxoft Holding, Inc (Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE) *NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / *Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced that it will be participating in Citi's Global Tech Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Dmitry Loschinin [1], Chief Executive Officer, Evgeny Fetisov [2], Chief Financial Officer, and Tracy Krumme [3], Vice President, Investor Relations, will be conducting one-on-one meetings and participating in a fireside chat at 2:15pm EST that day. The live webcast can be accessed here [4] and will be available on our website [5]. *About Luxoft* Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has over 12,700 employees across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com [6]. *Investor Inquires* Tracy Krumme Vice President, Investor Relations 212-964-9900 ext. 2460 IR@luxoft.com *Media Inquiries *Robert Maccabe Director, Public Relations +44 (0)20 3828 2346 Press@luxoft.com Twitter: @Luxoft *SOURCE:* Luxoft Holding, Inc. 08/21/2018 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=576025c7975b8c4275eb8d2e44208d8b&application_id=715815&site_id=vwd_rc&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=25bea3fb49d024ecac87c1cabc472464&application_id=715815&site_id=vwd_rc&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=905623583b9b059f9e991d550ce5dc45&application_id=715815&site_id=vwd_rc&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6a1e60263e2bec1fe924f93582585c41&application_id=715815&site_id=vwd_rc&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e17488b4615b3b5d648885e07a304b9a&application_id=715815&site_id=vwd_rc&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3abc1db88afb07c28c42a5dcf3499e94&application_id=715815&site_id=vwd_rc&application_name=news

August 21, 2018 07:14 ET (11:14 GMT)