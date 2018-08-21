Kitron ASA: Kitron receives NOK 150 million order

(2018-08-21) Kitron has been chosen as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partner for a global leader in queue management and customer journey solutions and awarded a contract with a total scope of NOK 150 million over three years.

Kitron will build electronic boards and supply high-level assembly services, and production will take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.

"Kitron is aiming to do business with the major players within our defined market sectors. This customer is a global leader in customer journey management with world-class technology solutions, and our cooperation will strengthen Kitron's position as one of Scandinavia's leading EMS companies" said Israel Losada Salvador, Sales Director of Kitron.

For further information please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Israel Losada Salvador, Sales Director, tel. +47 99 15 91 38

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2,4 billion in 2017 and has about 1,450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

