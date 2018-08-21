Yorktel Acquires Microsoft Solutions Practice, Enhancing Existing Practice Capabilities

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorktel today announced the private acquisition of a Microsoft Solutions practice and the appointment of Jeremy Short as Senior Vice President to lead the division. The practice's continued focus will be delivering the Microsoft Modern Workplace to clients as a One Commercial Partner, along with innovative solutions development and managed services. The acquisition is another key milestone in Yorktel's ongoing expansion and growth, further solidifying the company's position as a valued, sole-source multi-vendor strategic technology partner that delivers the latest in collaboration solutions and managed services to enterprise, government and healthcare organisations.





The rising need for organisations to invest in digital transformation in order to stay competitive, create operational efficiencies and optimise the workforce has created the demand for fewer, but more capable, technology partners. This demand is the catalyst for the expansion of the Yorktel Microsoft Solutions practise. The team has a deep knowledge base of Microsoft's enterprise ecosystem. Yorktel now has seven (7) Gold Competencies, three (3) Silver Competencies, is a tier-1 direct Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and a Managed Surface Devices reseller. Yorktel's expertise encompasses all forms of Microsoft cloud and on-premise communication, collaboration and productivity tools such as Teams, Skype, Office365, Windows AutoPilot, Enterprise Mobility + Security, the full Surface device family and complete managed services across the ecosystem. A future company roadmap includes developing cloud software products and applications with technologies related to Azure Cognitive Services, AI, AR, big data and IoT. This builds on the launch of Yorktel's purpose-built TeleHealth product, Univago HE.

Microsoft is the leading digital transformation partner with an unmatched, worldwide and near-saturated footprint in this rapidly growing industry. The International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts $2.0 trillion will be spent on digital transformation in 2020, while Forbes forecasts a $14.4 trillion estimated value of the global Internet of Things market by 2022. As large- and mid-market enterprises continue to invest heavily in workplace transformation initiatives, demand for trusted single-source partners that can develop and implement customised solutions that maximise ROI while seamlessly integrating with their existing Microsoft applications and other collaboration tools continues to grow. Yorktel is poised to capitalise on these trends.

"We are very excited to expand our Microsoft practice, and very fortunate to do so with such a highly capable and experienced leadership team at the helm. As SVP of Microsoft Solutions, Jeremy Short will be working closely with Yorktel's recently appointed CRO, Ken Scaturro, and COO, Mike Brandofino, to globally execute our Microsoft Solutions business plan," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Yorktel. "Jeremy and his team are well-respected in the industry bringing digital transformation talent across multiple disciplines within the technology sector. His deep and diverse technical background and experience as a technology visionary make him a huge asset to the Yorktel team as we continue to grow our service offering."

As part of this expansion, Yorktel has tapped Shaun Olsen to join the Microsoft Solutions practice as Vice President. Prior to joining Yorktel, Olsen was an executive at Arrow Electronics, a $27 billion global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. At Arrow Electronics, Olsen led the Microsoft Solutions practice and was responsible for the cloud, data centre and platforms strategy in the Systems Integration division.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremy and Shaun join the team to help expand the Microsoft Solutions practice," said Ken Scaturro, Chief Revenue Officer of Yorktel. "They are both highly respected IT executives and strategists with a proven track record of starting, scaling, and managing IT software development, infrastructure, professional and managed services organisations. Jeremy and Shaun bring the right combination of deep knowledge, diversity of experience and strategic thinking that will help enable Yorktel to achieve our growth objectives, with a focus on building on our success as an innovative service provider to our clients,"

