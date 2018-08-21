Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market sizing study for a chemical industry client. A specialty chemicals company, with operations spread across more than 40 countries, wanted to understand the market opportunity for marine outboard motor fuel additives in five countries and accurately plan their approach and investments.

According to the experts at Infiniti "With lower returns on investment and increasing market competition, specialty chemicals companies face unique roadblocks and must find new ways to grow and establish their brand's presence."

Over the past few years, the specialty chemicals market has experienced inferior profitability rates within the highly competitive environment. With the rising standards of living rising in many developing countries and the constant growth of new technologically advanced financial prudence, there is a shift in the global chemical industry. Additionally, with the increasing pressure on traditional companies from local players and competitors trying to seize a larger share in the specialty chemicals market, new players in the market have been forced to find new ways to compete and grow.

Specialty companies are also dealing with an array of decisions and are attempting to apply methods, processes, and tools that were developed in the era when complexity was less. Furthermore, the inability of these companies when it comes to managing the current complexity is leading to higher costs, lost opportunities, and more unforeseen challenges for specialty chemicals companies.

The market size forecast presented by Infiniti helped the client to comprehensively analyze the statistics available from relevant boating, marina, and shipping associations. The client was also able to cross-check and verify the total number of registered boats and establish base numbers for outboard motors.

This market size forecasting engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain insights into the statistics available from relevant boating, marina, and shipping associations.

Understand the market opportunity for marine outboard motor fuel additives.

This market size forecasting engagement provided predictive insights on:

Managing the unavoidable commoditization process.

Identifying and analyzing the key components of the product lines for shaping up the global specialty chemicals market.

