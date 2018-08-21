Premier Biomedical, Inc. Creates Four Centers of Technological Expertise

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: "BIEI"), a research based publicly traded biomedical company, announced that it has created four interrelated centers of technological expertise. The centers identified include:

Patented process to treat and cure PTSD/ Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE); Patent-pending anti-breast cancer drug that outperformed chemo and the leading competitive breast cancer drug in animal tests; Patent-pending anti-aging process utilizing Premier Biomedical's patented process to remove the physiologic basis of aging; and Premier Biomedical's Topical Pain Relief Products, which currently offers eight, industry leading concentrations of hemp oil/CBD based topical pain relief products.

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical stated, "By forming these centers of expertise, we have created a path that will permit us to raise capital by negotiating a portion of the revenues that we anticipate from the sale/licensing/and or commercialization of these specific technologies without diluting the entire company. We have generated summary pitch decks for each of these technology centers citing their current status, the funds required, next steps/timing, and projected rewards. Once initial interest is determined, additional details will be provided. We believe that this action will assure stockholders that Premier Biomedical has a plan to manage their capital needs and technology centers in a responsible manner."

Hartman continued: "We see this strategy as a win for everybody - a win for the technology investor, who will be assured of focused use of funds, and a win for the Premier Biomedical stockholder, who will be assured of minimal corporate dilution."

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

