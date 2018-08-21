FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company wishes to advise that Richard Fuller's wife, Charlotte Fuller, has today sold 50,000 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each in the Company at £0.965 per share to the Trustees of a family trust of which Sir James Fuller's children are beneficiaries as to one third.

21 August 2018