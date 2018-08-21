Why Blockchain's Ability for Encrypting Information is Disrupting an Impressive Amount of Industries

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





Blockchain continues to evolve at rapid pace as the most efficient new platform for securing and encrypting information so it's revealed only to the intended recipient. Forward-thinking companies now see the value of blockchain beyond its original application for digital currency transactions as more and more industries are favoring the revolutionary technology today than ever. Blockchain technology may have been used initially for bitcoin, but its potential to make all levels of transactions more secure is one of the most exciting possibilities for using this powerful technology in an increasing number of industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, energy, transportation and so much more. A rising number of companies becoming reliant on blockchain for delivering measurable business value in some form or other tangible benefits are grabbing the attention investors as the revolution shows no signs of slowing down. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC), Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that it has attended the Blockchain Futurist Conference on August 15th and 16th in order to evaluate the ability to license Gopher's technology adaptation for the cryptocurrency arena including Gopher's database sharing, security and AI technologies.



The two-day conference was located in Toronto, Canada, the birthplace of Ethereum and home to thousands of blockchain enthusiasts and hundreds of blockchain startups. The main objective of the conference was to discuss trends and the future of blockchain technology in addition to presenting new concepts and innovations in the field.



"It was a very impressive conference" stated Danny Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer. "I could identify young talents in the field and their vision about its upcoming future. The discussions with these industry leaders ranged from new methodologies and approaches with the goal of mainstreaming cryptocurrencies to the need to increase security to protect from hackers and fraud."



Dr. Rittman continued "we believe our AI system could be utilized in this industry as it can be integrated within each transaction (blockchain) formation resulting in an accurate history and audit trail and increasing integrity. We also believe the AI system can provide additional cyber security through monitoring in a decentralized fashion. Once integrated into an exchange, the AI we expect that the AI system would be able to manage and supervise all activities along with learning user's exchange patterns." Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), the rapidly growing Global Cloud Software company, delivering award winning mobile enablement solutions, announced that a Southeast Asia national mobile operator has selected Pareteum's Global Software Defined Cloud (GSDC) in a 3-year $4 million agreement, enabling a complete digital transformation of their consumer and enterprise Mobile Virtual Network subscribers. By combining our new customer's existing national mobile network with Pareteum's GSDC, all digital services, including Internet of Things, Mobile Virtual Network Operations and enterprise applications, are aggregated by the creation of this fully integrated turnkey software solution.



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) announced the filing of its unaudited results for the second quarter on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2018. The entire document can be viewed on the Company's website or at SEC.gov. A few Highlights includes: > First quarter within which the Company reached full deployment of its 8,000 ASIC cryptocurrency miners > Generated approximately $2,768,619 million in revenue on the production of 348 Bitcoins (including BCash as converted) and 318 Litecoins for the quarter > Gross margin percentage of 47% Cash, cash equivalents, digital currencies, and prepaid contracts of $9,128,051 > Total current liabilities of $6,572,187 > No long-term debt.



Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC), a leading global technology firm focusing on digital asset production and distribution, has this week announced a ground-breaking, three-year, exclusive $24B deal with National Transportation Capacity Co Ltd (NTS) to issue fixed income lease financing-based products, through a global strategic alliance network which operates in a regulatory compliant manner, for large-scale electric bus upgrades, as part of the Chinese government's regulations for all buses to be replaced with electric buses by 2021 (within the next three years). The market size for the mandatory replacements and upgrades to achieve fully-electric bus operations in China is estimated at 1 trillion RMB (approx. $145B). NTS is the largest full-service operator for electric buses, with sales, lease financing, a charging station network, and real-time data services including media, payments, maps, and facial recognition.



Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), a leading cloud-based bandwidth acceleration technology company in China, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:



Citi Greater China TMT Corporate Day 2018

29 Aug 2018 (Wed)

Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Hong Kong

Morgan Stanley China TMT Conference

30 Aug 2018 (Thurs) - 31 Aug 2018 (Fri)

Rosewood Hotel, Beijing

Management will meet with institutional investors during the events. For additional information, please contact the respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.



