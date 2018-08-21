The Ministry of the Ecological Transition has given the green light to a solar park near the municipality of Talayuela, in the southern region of Extremadura. Work on the facility may begin this year with completion scheduled for 12 months later.The Spanish Ministry of the Ecological Transition has granted final approval to a 300 MW solar project that a consortium led by UK developer Solarcentury hopes to build in the province of Cáceres, in the southern region of Extremadura. According to a document published in the Spanish Official Journal, the project will include the construction of a 30/400 ...

